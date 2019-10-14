Gaming industry’s hunger for gaming talent is growing

The gaming industry estimated to be worth $120 billion, is the largest segment within the entertainment industry, led by China, USA, Europe, Japan and Korea.The significant increase in the internet access is facilitating growth in the gaming industry with close to 87 per cent of the entire world population having access to the World Wide Web.

Gaming today is a career anywhere in the world, so it applies to India as well. India is catching up from being a services provider to a game development destination. Game development and designing is not just a growing, viable career option in India, but can be pursued by anyone who has enough passion in this field. There is huge employment potential for young aspirants within India as it evolves from an outsourcing hub for international gaming companies to game content development. 120 and more game development organizations have operations in India already.

A decade ago, gaming was unchartered territory and till today there is a huge void of game developer in India. India’s culture and heritage offer tremendous content development opportunities for game developers, and this is a great opportunity for the industry to grow. “To drive this progress, talent must rise”, said IGDC 2019 (India Game Developer Conference) chairperson Rajesh Rao.

Rao adds, to be a good game developer it is important to be sustainable and to have a career progression. According to him, there are four key attributes to focus — passion, intrinsic talent, skill and experience.

Focused courses in schools and colleges in alignment with the industry, will help solve unemployment problem that is plaguing the country right now, thus, creating a career option of choice for a vast number of talented young students and young professionals.

“The reality is, gaming is an enormous form of entertainment,” Rao stated. The need of the hour is to evangelise gaming as a career, entertainment, and clear all misconception about gaming.”

In India, city of Hyderabad is the most aggressive player with big plans for animation, gaming and incubation hubs, to propel the gaming industry with initiatives from Government of Telangana collaborating with industry volunteers.

With events such as the two -day conference, IGDC 2019, from 22 – 23 November, in Hyderabad, the industry expects further boost in stature, highlighting opportunities in new tech, emerging trends, besides opportunities for game developers have access to expert network, investors, publishers. Intensive workshops relevant for the industry will be the real catalysts for growth of the industry.