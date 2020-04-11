Gaming industry speaks on WHO’s message #PlayApartTogether while in lockdown

The games industry supports to the key messages from the World Health Organization to help slow the spread of COVID-19. To promote these messages, 18 game industry leaders in the interactive entertainment space have launched #PlayApartTogether, an initiative that encourages their vast network of users to follow the WHO’s health guidelines—including physical distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and other powerful preventive actions people can take to fight COVID-19.

By bringing special events, exclusives, activities, rewards and inspiration to some of the most popular games in the world, #PlayApartTogether encourages users to adopt best practices for the sake of their own health and that of their families and communities. By incorporating COVID-19 self-protection messages into games, the industry is telling the world: “Wherever you are, whatever game you play, you can make a difference.” Here is what industy had to say:

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said, “It’s never been more critical to ensure people stay safely connected to one another. Games are the perfect platform because they connect people through the lens of joy, purpose and meaning. We are proud to participate in such a worthwhile and necessary initiative.”

Big Fish Games managing director and president Jeff Karp said, “There has perhaps never been a more pivotal time than present, for solidarity around a cause, such as the one facing us now with COVID-19. Together, with our global community of games publishers and the technical guidance of the World Health Organization, we hope to reach millions of players across our titles with the #PlayApartTogether campaign. Through games like Cooking Craze, Gummy Drop, Decurse and Fairway Solitaire, we can share WHO’s important message of safety while letting our community know that they are not alone. We are all in this together, even if we are apart.”

CCP Games CEO Hilmar V. Pétursson said, “We now face an unprecedented global challenge for all humankind, and given the global nature of EVE and the solidarity of the EVE community, we are activating PLEX for GOOD again to begin on 3 April 2020 with the aim of raising funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. It is time to unite once more and help fight this unprecedented worldwide health challenge. The money raised through this PLEX For GOOD campaign will help the World Health Organization (WHO) to coordinate the global effort, support countries to prevent, detect, and respond to the pandemic. It will also help the WHO to ensure that all countries – especially those with the weakest health systems – are prepared, as well as supporting their work to understand the virus, to ensure frontline workers get essential supplies and information, and to accelerate efforts to develop vaccines, tests, and treatments.”

Etermax CEO Maximo Cavazzani said, “Etermax is focused on finding technological solutions to the needs of today and the future, merging technology and creativity to connect active communities. Our Gaming division ensures to bring people meaningful ways to stay connected while having fun with family, friends and users across the globe with games that contribute to the development of knowledge. This has taken a new dimension as we face this global crisis and we’re proud to support #PlayApartTogether, fostering even more interaction with different people through fun and social games.”

FunPlus founder and CEO Andy Zhong said, “FunPlus’ games connect many millions of people around the world every day into a powerful community built on deep friendships. Our games’ translation engine enables cross-cultural communication in 23 languages so that people from across the world can play together as one team. Now more than ever, it is important for our players to rely on one another, share useful communication and unite to combat COVID-19. We are proud to join the industry in supporting #PlayApartTogether.”

G5 Entertainment CEO Vlad Suglobov said, “Games can be a force for good. This has been our vision at G5 Entertainment since we started almost 20 years ago. Our puzzle games entertain millions of users each month and they are free-to-play. We see that during times of stress our players find relief in our adventures and they engage and connect with fellow players through our games. The reviews we receive praise our games for keeping players entertained and for challenging their logic and puzzle skills. These are difficult times for us all, and through this initiative we can do our part and #PlayApartTogether. If games can help some people get through this, it is the best reward for us as game developers.”

Gameforge CEO and founder Alexander Rösner said, “During these challenging times of uncertainty, when it is so risky to go outside, we are happy to provide alternate worlds where people can come together to socialize, interact, and have fun from the safety of their homes. We are thankful to have such wonderful development partners and industry peers who make it possible to join the #PlayApartTogether cause.”

GameHouse Europe BV chief of games Erik Goosens said, “We are going through an unprecedented time in history. The coronavirus holds the world in its grip and it creates an uncertain future. But some things will not change. Our players remain our inspiration. For nearly two decades women from across the world have been our inspiration. We built games centred around the struggles and victories of women doctors, chefs, vets and small business owners so our players could see themselves in their heroes. They have hopes and fears, make mistakes and pick themselves up again, just like us all. And during this time we want to be able to say through these stories: You rock! We’re rooting for you. #PlayApartTogether.”

Glu Mobile president and CEO Nick Earl said, “Games have the power to not only entertain people, but bring them together in difficult times. We are proud to join arms with the games industry to support the World Health Organization as we encourage a global community of players to #PlayApartTogether. Across multiple games in Glu’s portfolio, we are actively encouraging players to follow WHO guidance and that of local health authorities for the health and safety of their families and communities.”

Golden Poppy Founder and CEO Carroll Titus said, “During these challenging times we are pleased to provide a mobile educational augmented reality experience where families can come together to safely socialise, exercise, and play indoors or in their own backyard. Golden Poppy’s aim is to have every user write their own champion story and find the unicorn within. We are proud to join our industry peers in supporting #PlayApartTogether.”

Jagex CEO Phil Mansell said, “COVID-19 is having a massive impact on many of our lives, but we know gaming communities can help. We are proud to join the #PlayApartTogether global games initiative and ensure that RuneScape and Old School continue to remain strong places for players to socialise and escape to during this time.”

Jam City co-founder and CEO Chris DeWolfe said, “Jam City knows that many are turning to games for stress relief and a little joy during these perilous times. As a game company with tens of millions of players, we call on everyone to #PlayApartTogether to flatten the curve and put an end to COVID-19.”

Kabam CEO Tim Fields said, “At Kabam we entertain the world. And the role of entertainers is never more important than in hard times. Kabam supports the #PlayApartTogether initiative; by following the wise guidance of the World Health Organization we can ease the burden on healthcare professionals and save lives. What better time to catch up on some of your favorite games or try some new ones? You can be a hero by playing with your friends, together but apart.”

Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group vice president of global consumer marketing, Matt Bereda said,

“Lenovo Legion has always been about empowering the global gaming community to connect, engage and have fun through immersive, digital experiences. We’re proud to join the #PlayApartTogether campaign as we stand united with the community during this global crisis now, more than ever. To continue making an impact where it matters most, the Lenovo Foundation will also be making a $25,000 grant contribution to the WHO to support the fight against the virus, in addition to the $10 million global response to date.”

Logitech Gaming Business vice president and general manager Ujesh Desai said,

“Astro Gaming and Logitech G are honored to join forces with the rest of the gaming industry to support the World Health Organization and encourage everyone to #PlayApartTogether. Gaming has the power to not only entertain, but to also bring people together during this difficult time. Because we all know, life is more fun when you play.”

Maysalward founder and CEO Nour Khrais said, “Everyone must do their part to fight this pandemic and reduce its spread. Staying home is an important way to protect ourselves and society from its danger. At Maysalward we are committed to fighting the spread with our games, therefore, we are joining #PlayApartTogether and launching new games with more online gameplay capabilities. Stay Home, Stay Safe.”

MobilityWare founder and CEO, Dave Yonamine said,“Our company motto at MobilityWare is, ‘Bringing joy to our players, one game at a time.’ Now more than ever, we are proud to join with others in our industry to provide moments of delight, moments of relaxation, and moments to take a breath during this unique time. Whether you’re enjoying a digital Jigsaw Puzzle with your quaranTEAM, or the kids drive you to need Solitaire as you shelter-in-place, we will be there with you.”

MY.GAMES CEO Vasily Maguryan said, “We are delighted to join #PlayApartTogether. This is a truly global movement for so many games companies, like ours, who want to offer what help we can during the pandemic. As part of the campaign, we’ll be focused on providing support and information to our millions of players around the world.”

N3TWORK founder and CEO Neil Young said, “Games are incredibly powerful in their ability to build community and shared experiences; they go beyond physical spaces to create social connections. In Legendary Game of Heroes, the land of Korelis is more than just a narrative setting—it’s a very real home that players have built upon a foundation of friendship and connection, in competition and camaraderie. At N3TWORK we are proud to support #PlayApartTogether as we all weather the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

PlayMob CEO Jude Ower MBE said, “Reaching people via mobile gaming will be a hugely important way to communicate to people in all corners of the planet about the measures they can take to keep themselves and others safe during this crisis. Games are also an important tool to show cause and effect – what the outcomes are of our actions. Combine these two superpowers and we have a solution which can slow down the virus by making people aware of how vital their actions are at this critical time. #PlayApartTogether is such an important initiative to galvanise the power of games to raise awareness, to educate and to enjoy social time with our friends and family and we are proud to be able to play our part.”

Playtika CEO Robert Antokol said, “At Playtika, we believe that play is an integral part of life, even in the toughest of times. We are proud to promote messages by the World Health Organisation and to join this coalition of games industry leaders to support the #PlayApartTogether campaign. As part of this important response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Playtika is fully committed to helping people worldwide stay safe and feel connected.”

Pocket Gems CEO Ben Liu said,“Games can provide needed entertainment while fostering connection. In these challenging times, Pocket Gems is supporting the #PlayApartTogether campaign together with our fellow developers to amplify key messages from the WHO. We hope players enjoy some added content and bonuses in our mobile games like Episode and War Dragons, while also getting important reminders from the World Health Organization.”

PUBG MOBILE head of PUBG MOBILE global publishing and operations Vincent Wang,

“We may be separated physically, but that doesn’t mean we can’t connect in meaningful ways through our shared love of games. We encourage all PUBG MOBILE players to safeguard their health by staying home, and closely following advice from the medical community. Let’s show our team spirit by continuing to enjoy PUBG MOBILE in a fun and healthy way. By supporting the #PlayApartTogether campaign and enjoying their chicken dinner at home, the PUBG MOBILE players can help fight COVID-19 and make a tremendous difference for all of us.”

Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan said, “Gaming possesses the extraordinary power of keeping friends, family and communities connected while we all do our part and stay at home to combat the spread of the virus. In addition to our continuous support for gamers on all platforms, Razer will be expanding our efforts to convert some of our existing manufacturing lines to produce surgical masks and donate them to health care authorities around the world, supporting the global fight against COVID-19.”

Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent said, “Physical distancing shouldn’t mean social isolation! Let’s stay physically apart — and take other public health steps such as hand hygiene — to help flatten the curve and #PlayApartTogether to help power through this crisis. For Rioters, playing games is more than just a game; it’s a meaningful life pursuit. And now, for the billions of players around the world, playing games could help the pursuit of saving lives. Let’s beat this COVID-19 boss battle together.”

Rogue Games CEO Mike DeLaet said, “We’ve always seen the power of games to bring us each closer together in play. In today’s world and the global pandemic, games offer both an outlet for fun and social engagement while reinforcing critical social distancing measures to save lives and prevent the spread of COVID-19. We are excited to both support and help spread the word about the WHO guidelines along with our industry peers and encourage the billions of gamers around the world to stay safe and participate in the solution to the global health crisis.”

SciPlay CEO Josh Wilson said, “Here at SciPlay, we’re all driven by the joy our games bring to the global community. In these challenging times, we must all come together to fight the virus and flatten the curve of transmission. One of our core values is #playTOGETHER, which is ingrained into every action that we take in order to serve our players. We are honored that we can evolve this core value into the #PlayApartTogether initiative, which we believe in so strongly, and magnify live-saving messages from the World Health Organization. So, let’s all #PlayApartTogether to stay healthy, both mentally and physically!”

Scopely Co-CEOs Walter Driver and Javier Ferreira said, “We are dedicated to creating diverse, immersive game experiences that are an important part of people’s lives and now more than ever free-to-play mobile games are an exceptional way for communities to stay connected during this very uncertain time. We are proud to support the World Health Organization and the #PlayApartTogether campaign to inspire connection and positivity through games, as well as share guidelines and best practices to stay healthy and well for communities around the world.”

Tilting Point president Samir El Agili said, “Right now, living with so many unknowns and the constraints of physical distancing, it is so important we all find ways to escape while feeling connected to one another, and there’s no better medium for that than games. That’s why we at Tilting Point are so excited to be joining the effort to provide all types of players with new, engaging ways to #PlayApartTogether across our portfolio of games, from deep strategy games like Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest to a terraforming game like TerraGenesis to casual games like Bold Moves, Languinis and more.”

Twitch SVP of content Michael Aragon said ,“Games are a huge part of what brings the Twitch community together each day. The #PlayApartTogether initiative is a reminder that even while it’s crucial we keep our distance from one another, we can keep enjoying the games we love and stay connected with people online. We’re pleased to share key messages from the WHO alongside other members of the initiative to continue providing a place where people can come together, play games, and create community.”

Ubisoft CEO and co-founder Yves Guillemot said, “At Ubisoft, we believe that looking out for our fellow citizens and nurturing a spirit of togetherness will help all of us get through the challenges we’re facing today. We’re joining our peers in the #PlayApartTogether initiative in the hope that by making video games more accessible we’ll play a part in encouraging people to stay connected with their friends, have fun, but most of all, stay safe at home.”

Unity Technologies CEO John Riccitiello said, “At Unity, we believe the world is a better place with more game creators and game players in it. Whether you’re playing your favorite game with friends on the internet or learning how to make your first game with some of our now-free all-access coding initiatives, #PlayApartTogether can galvanize players to protect themselves and their families. We look forward to working with the global games industry to do our part as global citizens to flatten the curve.”

WellPlay Virus Hunters founder and creator Ari Mostov said, “Increasingly audiences seek content that allows them to be a part of the story and therefore a part of the solution. We need entertainment that activates our agency, and gaming is the answer. The #PlayApartTogether initiative empowers players around the world to be a part of the COVID-19 solution. We are proud to be a part of this initiative with the launch of our mobile AR game Virus Hunters, featuring the loathsome Coronavirus.”

Wildlife Studios co-CEO Victor Lazarte said, “Now, more than ever, we are witnessing how gaming could unite the world. Wildlife is honored to be a part of the #PlayApartTogether initiative alongside other game industry leaders to promote the World Health Organization messages. This campaign reminds us that we could still be connected even though we’re apart, and together we could overcome adversity.”

YANA founder and Edge Esports co-founder Adam Whyte said, “Now is a time like no other. Isolation doesn’t need to be isolating! YANA will be a mass participation event, harnessing the power of video games to connect people and let people know You Are Not Alone. On May 2nd, we want to bring more than 10 million gamers together creating an opportunity for people to play their favourite games while staying apart. We’re proud to support and share the messages of #PlayApartTogether and the World Health Organization’s health and safety guidelines for COVID-19. With video games you can be separate but together, so let’s game together and flatten the curve!”

Yodo1 CEO Henry Fong said, “Games have a unique ability to unite people across cultural and geographical boundaries, enabling a feeling of togetherness even when players are thousands of miles apart. Yodo1 is proud to participate in the #PlayApartTogether campaign and play our part in helping gamers around the world find a sense of community and unity in the face of the COVID-19 challenge.”

YouTube global head of gaming Ryan Wyatt said, “For 15 years, YouTube has been a community where people do things alone but together through #withme videos — but it’s more important now than ever to #StayHome and #PlayApartTogether. Some of the most impactful moments on YouTube have been creators virtually engaging with fans and other gaming creators halfway around the world via livestreams. Gamers know how to come together, even when we’re apart, so let’s be safe during this time and do our part as an industry to flatten the curve.”

Zynga president of publishing Bernard Kim said, “Our mission at Zynga has always been to connect the world through games, and it has taken on a new dimension as we face this global crisis. We are honored to support the important work of the World Health Organization and provide our players with a support system during this period of physical distancing. The #PlayApartTogether initiative activates positivity and community that can help us commit to the urgent task at hand.”