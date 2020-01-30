Gaming app to launch on PhonePe Switch platform

OnMobile Global has partnered with PhonePe to launch a gaming app on the PhonePe Switch platform.

Launched in 2019, PhonePe Switch is a one-click entry point to a world of apps on the PhonePe app. It allows customers to seamlessly switch between PhonePe and their favourite food, grocery, shopping and travel apps from within the PhonePe app itself. Users can log in to these apps without downloading them, with just a single tap.

OnMobile Global president and chief operating officer Sanjay Bhambri said, “We are excited to collaborate with PhonePe to launch gaming on its Switch platform with an objective to drive engagement for PhonePe’s users. We are looking forward to launching other entertainment products and services from our vast repertoire to provide an immersive experience for PhonePe’s customers. This fruitful partnership is another feather in our cap. It represents our strong commitment to our esteemed clients.”

PhonePe Switch head Rituraj Rautela said, “We are delighted to partner with OnMobile which has a proven track record of providing mobile entertainment products globally. Through PhonePe Switch, our effort has been to build a partner app ecosystem which offers our users a very convenient way to access and engage with multiple apps, while enabling faster customer acquisition for our partners. PhonePe Switch enables merchant partners to integrate their existing PWAs (Progressive Web Apps) or mobile-sites to the platform, and instantly reach out to over 65 million monthly active PhonePe app users.”