Games The Shop announces midnight launch of ‘Injustice 2’

Games The Shop, India’s leading specialist retailer announces midnight launch for Injustice 2, the super powered sequel to the hit game Injustice: Gods Among Us. The launch will take place at the Games The Shop store located at Oberoi Mall, Goregaon (E) on 18 May starting from 11:30 pm onwards.

Fans who dress up as any DC super hero or villain character at the event, will be awarded with official Injustice 2 merchandise.

Injustice 2 continues the epic cinematic story introduced in Injustice: Gods Among Us as Batman and his allies work towards putting the pieces of society back together while struggling against those who want to restore Superman’s regime.

In the midst of the chaos, a new threat appears that will put Earth’s existence at risk. Players can play from the biggest DC roster ever offered in a fighting game, from classic fan favourites such as Batman, Superman, Supergirl and Aquaman, to astonishing new villains like Atrocitus and Gorilla Grodd. Battles will take place across arenas that have evolved in scale and span across iconic locations such as Metropolis, Gotham City and Atlantis.