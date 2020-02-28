GamePlan 2020 theme: ‘Good for Sports, Good for India’

The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS), India’s first and only self-regulatory industry body for Fantasy Sports (FS), is back with the third edition of its Annual Conference – GamePlan 2020. This year’s event is themed as ‘Good for Sports, Good for India’, and is scheduled to take place at Le Meridien, New Delhi on March 5, 2020.

GamePlan 2020 will witness two highly engaging panel discussions – a) “How FS is supporting the growing sports ecosystem in India” and b) “Growth Triggers – How FS growth is fuelling the growth of supporting businesses and vice versa”. Further, FIFS will launch a report in collaboration with KPMG on ‘Business of Fantasy Sports’. The report will showcase the FS industry’s growth, business and economic impact in India. This will also be the first time FIFS will host and organize India’s first and only Fantasy Sports Awards that will recognise the outstanding work done in the industry.

With over 250 attendees, GamePlan 2020 will witness the presence of several industry stalwarts, who will deliberate on the impact of Fantasy Sports on real-life sports and the Indian economy.NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, will be gracing this event as the chief guest. India TV chairman and editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma, will be the guest of honour. The other dignitaries include AWS worldwide technical leader – games Nari Gopala, AWS digital native director and head Navdeep Manaktala , Dream11 co-founder and CEO Harsh Jain, MyTeam11 co-founder and COO Sanjit Sihag, FIFS advisor and former executive director with commonwealth games Amrit Mathur, Delhi and ex-chief operating officer, Delhi Daredevils and FIFS advisor and former director-general of police of Maharashtra AN Roy . The conference will also see participation from stakeholders across the fantasy sports fraternity and sports leagues.

FIFS chairman John Loffhagen said, “We are thrilled to announce the third edition of our Annual Fantasy Sports Conference – GamePlan 2020. Being held in New Delhi for the first time, the discussions at the Conference will focus on sports fan engagement and the current landscape of fantasy sports in India. We look forward to launching India’s first Fantasy Sports Awards and celebrate the phenomenal growth of FS and its impact on India’s Sports industry.”

GamePlan 2020 has garnered attention and support from some of the best brands in the industry. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the ‘Title Sponsor’. PayU Payments, Dream11 and FanCode have joined as the Gold Sponsors, and MyTeam11, SBI General, TransUnion are the Bronze Sponsors.

The last two editions, held in Mumbai and attended by 450+ delegates, witnessed industry-related report launches and engaging panel discussions. Attendees for the event included leaders from organizations like technology platforms, game developers, Fantasy Sports operators, financial institutions, payment gateways, consulting firms, media agencies, sports leagues, and legal advisory firms.