Gameloft celebrates 20th anniversary with Gameloft Classics, containing 30 free games

Gameloft is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the release of a game collection free Android app named Gameloft Classics which contains 30 of Gameloft’s ‘most iconic’ mobile games.
Here are the games available on Gameloft Classics : Abracadaball, Alien Quarantine,Avalanche Snowboarding,Block Breaker Deluxe 2, Block Breaker 3 Unlimited,Brain Challenge 3: Think Again!,Bubble Bash 2,Cannon Rats,Date or Ditch 2,Diamond Rush, Detective Ridley and the Mysterious Enigma, Fashion Icon,Gangstar 2: Kings of L.A., Hero of Sparta, High School Hook Ups,KO Legends,Miami Nights 2: The city is yours!, Midnight Bowling 3, Midnight Pool, Modern Combat 2: Black Pegasus, Motocross: Trial Extreme, My Life in New York, N.O.V.A. Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance, Platinum Solitaire 3, Soul of Darkness, Texas Hold’em Poker, Vampire Romance,Wild West Guns, Zombiewood,Zombie Infection
We’re celebrating our 20th anniversary today with Gameloft Classics, a free Android app with 30 of our most iconic mobile games! It’s our way of saying thank you to our players; we wouldn’t have gotten this far without you.
Download Gameloft Classics now: https://t.co/9qj7r7EtYB pic.twitter.com/8E7M3QjS1A
— Gameloft (@gameloft) April 15, 2020
“This is a moment of celebration for us, a moment to look back and see how the industry has changed and evolved, to remember the beginning of simpler games for simpler phones and to appreciate the future of powerful platforms and new technology our developers can push to the limit.I’m proud to say we were there at the beginning and that we helped shape what this industry is today, ” said Gameloft’s chief finance officer Alexandre de Rochefort. ”
The app contains throwback graphics that capture the retro nostalgia of the games while being perfectly reformatted for modern devices and touchscreen controls for easy playing. The app is apparently free with no monetisation, if you’d like to give it a go, it is available for download over on Google Play.