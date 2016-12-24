GameFest 2016 concludes by crowning winners in Mumbai

With the gaming sector on a surge, the number of indigenous indie studios has spiked up to almost double than it was a few years back. And with the numbers being such, the competition is more than ever with giving a game the required publicity being one of the biggest challenges.

However, various events have sprung up, providing the new indie developers and studios with platforms to showcase their game as well as get funding for their projects.

One such initiative was Game Fest 2016, which was held in Mumbai, today. Hosted by GameDoora, a platform for people involved in the production pipeline such as programmers, animators, developers, writers, musicians, and designers, the event saw participations from veterans of the gaming industry and three indie game developers (studios) whose games were selected as the final ones for the competition.



underDOGS Gaming, CEO, Vaibhav Chavan shared his experience about the creation of underDOGS and their journey since then. He concluded his session with a simple thought, that it is passion which drives them, and they do what they actually want, while being oblivious to the negativity around.

Photon Tadpole Studios, CEO, Hrishi Oberoi enlightened the attendees on the topic of “Customer engagement with gamification”.

Soon came the time for the three finalists to showcase their games, each game was unique in their own way while the game-plays being pretty basic. All the games catered to the serious gaming categories and the game that won the first prize was a learning app which uses virtual reality to bring physics experiments to life. The winner was gifted with various prizes.

The event concluded with Gamedoora, co-founder, Devang Parikh congratulating the winners.

Events like these can really be a saviour for enthusiasts who are just joining the industry, as this gives them the much needed exposure and networking while boosting their morale. Although this edition received a lukewarm response, it was organised well. We hope more such events see the light of the day.