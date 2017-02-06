Game trailers that lit up the Super Bowl’s 51st edition

Being one of the most anticipated events, Super Bowl was lit with trailers and content showcases from some of the biggest players of the industry. Not only various movie trailers were revealed, gaming content was also one of the major highlights of the event.

Here are some of the gaming content showcased at the 51st edition of Super Bowl:

Mobile Strike

For the second consecutive year, the MMO strategy game has featured its promotional ad in the Super Bowl. Constructed around the star Arnold Schwarzenegger, the game features a plethora of weapons and vehicles which a player has to attack with and defend against. The game is available on iOS and Google App Store.

Evony:

Top Games was all set with its first Super Bowl advertisement ever for their medieval-themed strategy game titles Evony: The King’s Return. The game’s plot includes influential figures of history like George Washington, King Arthur, and Empress Wu, while the commercial features Aaron Eckhart, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Fan Bingbing.

World of Tanks:

Even the fans might not have expected an advertisement from Wargames for their hit MMO, World Of Tanks. The video was pretty hilarious while it took a dig at the reality TV shows of the current generation. The game was launched back in 2010 and has a sizeable, active fan-base.

Nintendo:

Making its debut in the Super Bowl was one of the known names from the gaming sector, Nintendo. It seems like Nintendo really wants to push its recently released console, Nintendo Switch. With a peppy track from Imagine Dragons and a lot of footages from the console’s highly anticipated launch title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The trailer also featured Splatoon 2, Arms, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers. While the video played during the game was a short version and focused mostly on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the other video is an extended version and was shared on Nintendo’s social pages.