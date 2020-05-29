Game-streaming app NimoTv launches in India

Live streaming platform for games and e-sports NimoTv has officially been launched in India. NimoTv is the overseas unit of Chinese game live streaming platform Huya. The app is available for Andriod and iOS users.

NimoTv is a platform for all the gamers to stream. The company intends to capture the Indian esports market and is hiring pro-streamers from all across India.

“We have already had a good pool of gamers from India who work with us and are doing quite a great job,” says Ahmad Mukhtiyar, manager, business development and marketing, India.

He further added that there has been a tremendous rise in gaming during the lockdown.

NimotTv gives the gamers in India a chance to earn while they just have to play, go live and share.

The app lets users follow high-profile gamers, watch live gaming streams, leave comments and take part in the ongoing tournaments. Streamers and users can take a big bounty from NimoTv while streaming their games and watching their favourite esporst stars’ games live.

NimoTv says it provides equal opportunities to its streamers in India. One such example is Vivek, who has been streaming on NimoTv for the last few months. He has managed to develop his own fan base and currently has more than 79K followers and makes about 1000 USD a month from NimoTv. “I never thought I could reach this level and earn good out of my gaming hobby” says Vivek, from a village called Simdega in Jharkhand.

To take his esports career to the next level he has now shifted to Ranchi city. NimoTv said that it is committed to bring out the talented eSports players like Vivek from all across India.

NimoTv looks for talented gamers of India who can be the streaming stars on the app. The company intends to create a community of eSports streamers, clans, clubs in India and never hesitates to bring such talent pools in the public domain.

Another emerging eSports player is Vishnu Upadhyay, a Youtube gamer who has been streaming on Youtube for the last couple of years. He joined Nimotv initially under Nimo’s agency recruitment policy but later his dedication and understanding on the gaming business made his entry into the world’s leading game streaming app. Now he works as a full-time operations manager for NimoTv in India.

“I am a gamer and used to stream for 10 hours a day in my Youtube channel BABA YT. After I came to know about the NimoTv, I started earning from the day one,” says Upadhyay.

There are many such inspiring stories associated with NimoTv and the company has plans to add more such success stories to their bucket.

“We just don’t want to enter the Indian market as a game live streaming company but we want to make changes in people’s lives, by giving them an opportunity to turn their hobby into a living. We also look forward to investing in creating an eSports infrastructure and want to conduct international esports competitions in India,” said Mukhtiyar.