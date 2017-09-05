Game of Thrones VFX breakdown: How Night King’s army was made

Cult fantasy drama Game of Thrones recently concluded with its seventh season. The franchise grossed the highest viewership for its penultimate series, and why wouldn’t it. The most gory and grisly episodes yet, it was replete with heart-pounding battles, fought over picturesque landscapes, and of course, a terrifying dragon.

How couldn’t a viewer possibly get the screaming abdabs?

So whilst one still deliberates about its events even two weeks since the epic culmination, El Ranchito brings you the VFX breakdown of Night King’s army. The Spanish VFX post-production company have released a before-and-after reel of the show, divulging the visual and graphical secrets behind the visual extraordinaire.

Like a series of phantasmagoria, the video clip takes you on a helluva ride of the making of the breath-taking, icy tundra regions where the bloodshed unfolds, the spin-chilling appearance of the Night King clan, and finally the savaging dragon that had left the fans in absolute delirium.

Without any further ado, hit the start button and experience the visual wizardry unfold!

GOT7 Breakdown from El Ranchito Imagen Digital on Vimeo.