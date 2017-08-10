Game of Thrones S7: The secrets behind the ‘The Spoils of War’ episode

The cult fantasy drama Game of Thrones returned with its seventh season last month and just four episodes into it, the show has already created a lot of buzz.

The latest episode, The Spoils of War averaged the most viewership in the history of the series and this shouldn’t come as a surprise for all the fans. For they know the magnitude that this episode scaled with that epic war scene and the breath-taking dragon sequence.

The sixty-fourth episode surely produced great shakes, but filming the same would have been just as excruciating. So if you are wondering how the episode was shot and the secrets behind the amazing sequence involving the fire-breathing dragon, here’s a clip to quench your curiosity thirst!

The video entails the making of ‘The Spoils of War’ episode where the leads, Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) talk about the trials and tribulations they endured to shoot the episode.

Whilst the visual effects were of the highest order, the men slogging behind the camera reveal what went into its making. VFX floor supervisor Eric Carney, VFX supervisor Joe Bauer and VFX producer Steve Kullback give us the intricate details of the visual effects and also a few ‘before-after’ shots that will surely pop your eyes out!

The fourth episode of the ongoing GoT season was unlike what you have seen so far. An exhilarating viewing that has its effects on you long after the episode has finished. But the travails the makers endured in putting it all together is simply unquestionable.

So what are you waiting for? Hit the start button and witness as the behind-the-scenes secrets unravel!