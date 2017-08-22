GALAX introduces graphic card for a powerful gaming experience!

Razor thin, extreme edge on performance, GALAX GTX 1070 KATANA 8GB card claims to offer the world’s first and only single slot GTX 1070 solution. Powered by NVIDIA Pascal, the GeForce GTX 1070 delivers a brilliant performance that opens the door to virtual reality and beyond.

The Galax GTX 1070 KATANA has 8GB of 245 bit GDDR5 memory with a boost clock of 1708 MHz. This card also packs the turbo radiator barrel fan which provides efficient cooling while providing uncompromising performance. This card is SLI ready and only takes up two slots and makes it a good choice for those that desire a single slot.

Fitted with copper cooling fin and advanced vapor chamber, it can maintain consistent performance even in thermally-challenging scenario. The special holes on the bracket enable more heated air to come out keeping the rest of components cool and avoiding thermal throttling. High-quality components are used to craft the PCB, along with the optimisation of electrical circuit, the performance of which is overwhelmingly better.

It is the first GTX 1070 of single slot in the world with a thickness of only 16mm.

You can experience next-generation VR performance, low latency, and plug-and-play compatibility with leading headsets—driven by NVIDIA VRWorks technologies. VR audio, physics, and haptic let you hear and feel every moment.

Features:

Base Clock (MHz) 1518

Boost Clock (MHz) 1708

Memory Specs:

Memory Speed 8Gbps

Standard Memory Config 8GB

Memory Interface Width 256-bit GDDR5

OpenGL 4.5

Bus Support PCI-E 3.0

Certified for Windows 7-10, Linux, Free85BSDx86

Supported Technologies Microsoft® DirectX® 12

Virtual Reality Ready

SLI Options

Standard Display Connectors DVI-D, HDMI, DP 1.4

The price of the product is 45,000 INR all inclusive. The product carry’s a 3 year warranty and is available at technology and gadgets national distributor and is available online for pre-bookings.