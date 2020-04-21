‘G.I. Joe: War on Cobra’ Mobile Game Launched

Players can choose a side and engage in strategic battles by land, sea, and air – and Build the ultimate team of heroes, villains, and vehicles from the beloved G.I. Joe franchise. G.I. Joe: War on Cobra features many fan favorite G.I. Joe Heroes and Cobra Villains including Duke, Scarlett, Roadblock, Snake Eyes, Cobra Commander, Baroness, Destro, Storm Shadow, and more.

Similar to deck building games out there, in G.I Joe: War on Cobra players can;

Collect Hero, Troop, Command, and Vehicle cards and customize their deck to attack enemies or defend their base

Compete with other players in PVP Events and work their way up the ranks!

Equip your Squad and defend from land, sea, or air with special defenses such as Turrets, Sea Mines, Armed Troops and Heavy Artillery.

Choose a side! G.I. Joe and Cobra factions have unique Units and Buildings and play differently for a truly substantial gaming experience!

Complete an ever changing array of Missions to earn additional resources and special rewards for their troops.

Players can also build, upgrade and customise their base using the resources produced during battles. Base upgrades become important to defend against other player attacks. Players collect cards and customize their decks to upgrade their Heroes, Troops, Commands, and Vehicles. Cargo Shipments can be opened giving players essential units and resources. Tier progression unlocks enhanced characters, weapons, and more.

G.I. Joe: War on Cobra is now available to download on iOS and Play stores.