FutureWorks finds its senior colourist in Tushar Desai

A new member has joined the post production and VFX company – FutureWorks Mumbai head office, and this time it’s senior colourist Tushar R. Desai. He comes with over 18 years of experience in the industry, and has colour graded many high-profile, award-winning films in various languages, which include Force 2 , Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Anjaana Anjaani, Band Baaja Baraat, New York, Wake Up Sid and Rocket Singh.

Desai has joined FutureWorks as senior colourist in the company’s creative services division and will be working on Dharma Productions’ Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

“We pride ourselves on supporting filmmakers and artists on projects of every scale. We’re thrilled to have Tushar on board and are eager to put his expertise to best use for FutureWorks. He is certainly one of the the most talented colourists in the industry and we are proud to have him as a part of our team. He brings a skill, talent and personality to our organisation that builds on our core values and vision,” said FutureWorks Media, MD, Gaurav Gupta.

After a long stint at Prime Focus, where he started of as head of visual effects department in the year 1999, Desai went on to specialise as a DI colourist and worked on 89 film projects in various languages.

Desai joins colourist FutureWorks team which includes Rahul Purav and Prathvesh Hegde who have worked on titles such as Befikre, Sultan, Roy, Ready and many more.