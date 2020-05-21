Funko brings ‘Corpse Bride’ and ‘Minions’ to life with new Pop figures

Funko is continuing their early Halloween celebrations with more spooky Pop! vinyl figures including collections from Corpse Bride, Marvel and Minions. the company is dropping new figures for their Funkoween in May celebrations.

Based on the Tim Burton and Mike Johnson-directed movie, Corpse Bride, the new toys show the two primary characters, Victor Van Dort and the Corpse Bride. The Victor figure is also coming with a separate mini-Pop! toy of skeleton dog Scraps.

Funko is unveiling a series of figures changing the Minions into classic Universal Monsters. They have five figures including Dracula, Frankenstein’s Monster, the Bride Of Frankenstein and more.

One can also get his/her hands on zombie versions of Wolverine, Deadpool, the Incredible Hulk and more. The new toys are available for pre-order right now before arriving later in the summer.

Funko celebrated Halloween a bit earlier than usual this year with a Funkoween event that ran between 18 May and 20 May. New Pop figures were launched each day, and the highlights thus far have included new Edward Scissorhands Pops, a 10-inch Chucky Pop from Child’s Play, a Halloween Pop advent calendar, Monster Minions Pops and these Corpse Bride Pops. You can keep tabs on all of the Funkoween releases via their Funko page.