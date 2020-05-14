Funimation unveils a two-day virtual con celebrating anime

Funimation, the global anime content provider, unveiled FunimationCon, its first-ever virtual con on 3-4 July celebrating the anime community. The free, two-day virtual festival brings the spirit of the con experience into the homes of anime fans with panels, cosplay meetups, forums, and more.



“FunimationCon is a chance for us to give back to a community which has supported us for over 25 years by re-imagining the convention experience,” said Funimation general manager Colin Decker. “With so many anime events being canceled this year, we’re jumping in to fill the gap with a new way for fans to come together and enjoy some great content and experiences.”

FunimationCon follows an impressive year for Funimation: It released the box office hit My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising which passed $13 million at the domestic box office; added a robust slate of anime to its expansive catalog of new, classic, and must-view anime available through its streaming service; and released the 30th Anniversary Dragon Ball Z Collector’s Edition which was a top seller.

FunimationCon is available in the U.S. and Canada. It distributes the best anime to a passionate, global community of fans. For over 25 years, Funimation has pioneered an omni-channel approach to engaging and entertaining millions where they want it most—streaming, home entertainment, theatrical, e-commerce, merchandising, live events, and more.