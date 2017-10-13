FUN Union and Imira seal multi-territory distribution deal

FUN Union and Imira Entertainment have signed a multi-territory distribution agreement for its current three produced IPs, and will be showcasing them at MIPJunior and MIPCOM for the first time.

The titles to be distributed by Imira are BabyRiki (104×5’), a preschool edutainment series that mixes 3D CGI and live action; KikoRiki (216×6’30” and 52×11’) which captures the lives of the BabyRiki characters as they grow up, go on adventures and learn valuable life lessons. The third one PinCode (104×13’) is an edutainment comedy targeted at primary school children, which explores the principles of physics, chemistry and biology while taking a bunch of heroes across the globe.

FUN Union CEO Christine Brendle comments, “We look forward to further nurturing this alliance and bring high-quality animation to children all around the world.”

The strategic partnership between the two companies kicks off with Imira handling the international sales for Spanish, Portuguese and Italian speaking territories for its first three titles which form the Riki Universe and which combined represent 476 episodes, 130 half hours of content, two billion YouTube views in Russia alone, 12 million users of associated websites and apps, 6000 consumer product articles in 40 product categories, and over 100 awards accumulated.

Imira CEO Sergi Reitg adds, “Riki Universe is a phenomenal success in Russia and China, so we are sure of the success of its distribution in the territories where Imira manages the rights. There is a big demand for quality & premium content, and FUN Union’s series fit this demand perfectly.”