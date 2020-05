Full Marvel Comics slate to launch in May and June 2020

Marvel has announced the line-up of comic titles to be launching in May and June. The comic book giant is commencing sales of its comic books at local comic shops after a temporary disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Things are going to be merry in the Marvel Comic Universe again. Some digital-first books arrived today, 20 May. From Spider-Man to Iron-Man, Thor, with Conan, to X-Men, there’s a lot more!

20 May – Comics (Digital-First):

2020 IRONHEART #1

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: THE BLACK CAT STRIKES #4

HAWKEYE: FREEFALL #5

STAR #4

27 May – Comics:

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #43

AVENGERS #33

MARAUDERS #10

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #1

VENOM #25

3 June – Collections:

ASTONISHING X-MEN BY JOSS WHEDON & JOHN CASSADAY OMNIBUS HC

GHOST RIDER VOL. 1 TPB

MEPHISTO: [CLASSIC] TPB

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK BY JOHN BYRNE OMNIBUS HC

SPIDER-MAN & VENOM: DOUBLE TROUBLE GN-TPB

SW DARTH VADER POSTER BOOK

THE AMAZING MARY JANE VOL. 1: DOWN IN FLAMES, UP IN SMOKE TPB

X-MEN VOL. 1 TPB

10 June – Comics:

BLACK CAT #11

DAREDEVIL #20

DEADPOOL #5

EXCALIBUR #10

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #17

NEW MUTANTS #10

17 June – Collections:

CONAN: THE BOOK OF THOTH TPB

DAREDEVIL BY CHIP ZDARSKY VOL. 3 TPB

DAWN OF X VOL. 5 TPB

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION VOL. 17 TPB

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AVENGERS VOL. 20 HC

SILVER SURFER OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC (NEW PRINTING)

STAR WARS: AGE OF REBELLION HC

THE UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL: BIG SQUIRRELS DON’T CRY GN-TPB

24 June – Comics :

2020 RESCUE #2

CAPTAIN AMERICA: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS #1

EMPYRE #0 AVENGERS

IMMORTAL HULK #34

IRON MAN 2020 #4

SPIDER-HAM #5

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #3

THOR #5

24 June – Collections:

AMAZING FANTASY OMNIBUS HC (NEW PRINTING)

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: NAME IS DOOM TPB

IRON MAN: THE ULTRON AGENDA TPB

MARVEL-VERSE: BLACK WIDOW GN-TPB

MORBIUS THE LIVING VAMPIRE OMNIBUS HC