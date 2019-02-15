‘Frozen II’ becomes the most-watched trailer of all-time for an animated film

Disney has set yet another new record!

The first teaser-trailer of Frozen II‘s released on Wednesday 13 February, has racked up a whopping 116.4 million views in the first 24 hours, breaking Incredibles 2‘s record of the most-watched trailer of all-time for an animated film by 2.8 million views.

This marks the third trailer record for Disney the last few months following The Lion King that became Disney’s most-watched trailer debut ever with 224.6m in November 2018, then Avengers: Endgame broke the all-time record in December 2018 with 289m views.

Thank you to the fans around the world for making the teaser trailer for #Frozen2 the most viewed animation trailer of all time, with a record-breaking 116.4 million views in 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/4jhQoWV2HB — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) February 14, 2019

We can anticipate the release of Frozen II later this year, as online trailer records often lead to box office records. Incredibles 2 notched the best-ever US debut for an animation with $182.6m, and a record opening for Frozen 2 in November won’t be a surprise.

Though the trailer gave away very little about what the sequel will be about, it did keep fans analysing what the film is about and speculating over a new character who might be Elsa’s girlfriend.

Talking about the sequel last year, returning co-writer and co-director Jennifer Lee hinted at the possibility that possibly will get to see the first-ever LGBTQ Disney Princess.

Guess we’ll have to wait with bated breath till Frozen II hits big screens on 22 November.