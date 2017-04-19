Meet the cast of the hit animated movie turned Broadway Musical ‘Frozen’

Frozen is coming to Broadway in the spring of 2018 at the St. James Theatre and Disney Theatrical Productions confirmed that casting is in place for the key roles.

Broadway veteran Caissie Levy will play Elsa, the girl with icy powers who learns how to “Let It Go.” Levy has starred on Broadway in Ghost the Musical, Wicked and the 2014 revival of Les Miserables. Patti Murin, who was in the original Broadway productions of Lysistrata Jones and Xanadu, will be seen as the adorable and quirky Anna.

Jelani Alladin will make his Broadway debut as Kristoff. Greg Hildreth, who previously appeared in Peter and the Starcatcher and Cindrella on Broadway, will star as Olaf. John Riddle will be the devious Hans while Robert Creighton will be Duke of Weselton. Riddle has played Young Anton in The Visit and Creighton has starred in The Little Mermaid and Anything Goes.

In addition to this cast, Frozen on Broadway will be directed by Michael Grandage, a Tony Award winner and director of three Olivier Award-winning musicals (Red, Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel, Guys and Dolls). The musical will be choreographed by Rob Ashford who won a Tony Award for Thoroughly Modern Millie. Ashford also choreographed the recent live-action film version of Cindrella.

Music and lyrics are by the creators of the Frozen animated score – Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The book will be by Frozen’s screenwriter and co-director Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph).

Frozen, which was released in 2013 became the top-grossing animated feature of all time and also won the 2014 Oscar for Best Animated Film. The hit song “Let It Go” also bagged an Oscar.

The highly expected stage version will join Disney’s two other properties on Broadway – The Lion King and Alladin. The show will debut at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in August.

