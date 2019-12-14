‘Frozen 2’ song ‘Into the Unknown’ performed in 29 different languages

Disney has released a video of one of Frozen 2’s Into the Unknown performed in 29 languages. The animated sequence from the movie features vocals in English, Swedish, German, Icelandic, Norwegian, French, Hindi, Polish, Korean, Japanese and Sámi, among others, showcasing some the voices tapped to help bring the story of Frozen 2 to audiences around the world.

Into the Unknown was written by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. The film has been dubbed in 45 languages and marks the first time a Disney film has been dubbed in Sámi.

The video features Idina Menzel, AURORA, Gisela, Weina Hu, Annika Herlitz, Füredi-Nagy Nikolett, Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg, Marianne Pentha, Willemijn Verkaik, Ágústa Eva Erlendsdóttir, Nadezhda Panayotova, Cai Yong Chun, Hanna-Liina Võsa, Lisa Stokke, Jelena Gavrilovic, Charlotte Hervieux, Anna Buturlina, Serena Autieri, Sia Koskina, Katarzyna Łaska, Hye-Na Park, Elke Buyle, Tiêu Châu Như Quỳnh, Wichayanee Pearklin, Carmen Sarahí, Gulsim Myrzabekova, Sunidhi Chauhan, Takako Matsu, Katja Sirkiä, Taryn