‘Frozen 2’ sing-along will be coming to theatres on 17 January

The Frozen 2 sing-along will be heading to theaters next week, giving fans a chance to belt out their favorite tunes. Disney has released a sing-along version of the full Some Things Never Change from the blockbuster sequel, featuring the original song performed by Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Josh Gad (Olaf) and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), written by Academy Award winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez.

Following its November theatrical release, Frozen 2 soared to the top of the box office. Considering the popularity, Walt Disney Animation Studios announced that a special singalong version of the sequel will premiere in select movie theatres, beginning 17 January.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen 2 opened in U.S. theaters on 22 November 2019, becoming the highest grossing animated movie of all time in early January.