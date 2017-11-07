From casual illustrations to designing for CryptoBitco – Journey of Parul Khandelwal’s Line Drawing Co

Ever gazed at the limitless, leisurely moving, azure coloured firmament up above and experienced an avalanche of hazy, imbelic-yet-intriguing imaginations letting rip in your head? Well, graphic designer and illustrator Parul Khandelwal’s one such moment while perambulating on the bustling streets of Bandra, Mumbai, became the turning point of her life. It marked the inception of her own graphic designing and illustration venture, The Line Drawing Co (TLDC).

“I looked up at the sky and saw a huge pent house, made of glass. I could also see a chandelier, the lights and the decor. And that’s exactly when I thought I need that in my style, my colours and my design. I want a studio so high up in the air, made of glass,” recalls Parul.

“The feeling I had cannot be described in words. However, that’s when I decided to organise all my artwork, ideas and colours at one place and call it The Line Drawing Co.”

TLDC, as she puts it, stands for learning and exploring the art in various ways, commercial as well as artistic. “And that’s why everything’s done in terms of graphics and illustrations,” she explains.

Started as recently as April this year, TLDC may still be in an embryonic stage but their short journey has been interspersed with pressure and pleasure in equal measure. To quote Parul herself – “It has been intense in terms of both the pace of the work and people. We all know how tough it is to convince people for what is best for them. The backstage of digital marketing is crazy whilst the speed and determination of people putting up things live on the social media is insane and matching up to it is a challenge. But we try our best.”

On the contrary, she also says, “It is also provocative. Social media, people and the colours are provoking enough to always keep me functioning, motivated and highly self-driven to get to my dream.”

“It’s not more about being only the best, it’s also about being smart, skilful and presentable, after all we make too many mock-ups.”

Helmed solely by Parul herself, TLDC also collaborates with freelancers for artwork, giving the complete time and space liberty. When it comes to exhibitions, she always looks forward to working with artists of different beats, creating a learning experience of both. She elaborates, “For instance our last exhibition was with a shoe designer, while the next will be with a chef, then with a photographer and so on.”

Talking of exhibitions, TLDC’s last outing was at the India Film Project last month that was in collaboration with a shoe designer and Parul feels so elated recollecting the rave reviews which they garnered. “The response for the designs (illustrations) was super good. We fortunately had more appreciation than criticism which makes me really happy and motivated. We look forward to work with people of different fields for further exhibitions.”

Its other recent project includes branding for Buzzy Baby – a kids media company in Mumbai – coming up with the logo, colours and collaterals. “They are great people to work with and very supportive in terms of any information or material if need be,” she extols.

The term crypto currency mining is unbeknownst to many, so designing a logo for them comes with its own perils. Parul talks about the challenges she faced while working on the same for CryptoBitco and the response that her designs got – “I had a great experience working for them. I showed them a few designs and the one they liked the most is their current logo.”

“I believe a logo should be personally associated with the person, and they found it in one of my designs before making it their official logo.”

Chrome Communication is another initiative TLDC had recently collaborated with. That dealt with the social media creatives for some of the best food and beverage brands in Mumbai including Dishkiyaaon, LMNOPQ, Old Wild West et cetera. “Chrome is a brand that has given me the opportunity to increase my pace at work and it was fun despite having a lot of work.”

In an era where an increasing number of graphic designers and illustrators are availing the luxury of graphic tablets, Parul chooses to stick to the old, simplistic way of designing with a pen on a paper. Yet, her modest method of working doesn’t speak about the big ambitions she harbours for her venture. She believes, “Five years down the line, TLDC will grow much bigger, better and higher. We will be more experienced in what we do and hope working with the very best in the field in the world.”

Amen to that!