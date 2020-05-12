‘Friends’ reunion for HBO Max likely to film at end of summer

The shooting of the much-awaited Friends reunion special, which had been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus-led live-action production shutdown, is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

The highly anticipated reunion of the beloved cast members was originally slated to be available on the WarnerMedia-backed streaming service, HBO Max on 27 May. WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct-to-consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt said they are hoping to get back to production soon.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were all scheduled to reunite for the unscripted reunion. The special was set to film on Stage 24, the original Friends soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank.

To generate donations towards coronavirus relief efforts as part of ‘All in Challenge’, the cast last month announced to give out six tickets to the taping of the special.

HBO Max, which debuts in just two weeks, will encompass shows and movies from HBO, Warner Bros, TNT, TBS, CNN and other WarnerMedia properties, giving tough competition to Netflix and Disney+.