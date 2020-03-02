French animation studio, Prima Linea shuts down

Prima Linea, the well-established French animation studio has closed down. Founded in 1995 by Valérie Schermann and Christophe Jankovic, the company was liquidated on 7 February, according to trade publication Le Film français.

Prima Linea’s catalogue includes Zarafa, Fear(s) of the Dark, and last year’s The Bears’ Famous Invasion of Sicily, which has earned it a nomination for European Producer of the Year at next week’s Cartoon Movie forum. It also handled the animation on The Red Turtle, a project led by Studio Ghibli and Wild Bunch.

The feature directorial debut of renowned illustrator Lorenzo Mattotti, The Bears is said to be the cause of Prime Linea’s demise. On its release in October, it underperformed, effectively bankrupting the company.

But this is not the end for Schermann and Jankovic. In 2015, they spun off their animation studio from the production company to form 3.0 Studio. It will continue to function as a service studio: among its upcoming projects is the animation debut of Michel Hazanavicius, the director of the Oscar-winning The Artist. Whereas Prima Linea was based in Paris and Angoulême, 3.0 Studio will operate only in the latter, a small city closely associated with animation and illustration.