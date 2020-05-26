Freida Pinto shares her experience while working on an animation project

Actress Freida Pinto feels working on an animated project is very different as “you have to first enhance your imagination while you are recording”. She says one also has to lose all the inhibitions, and then only one can get to the essence of the character.

“The animated world is pretty different from film and television. You have to first enhance your imagination while you are recording but you also have to lose all the inhibitions because then you just have to be the character. You can’t think twice,” Pinto said.

Pinto recently worked on an animated series Mira, Royal Detective, which is weaved around Indian culture and traditions. She has voiced the character of Queen Shanti who appoints the kind, empathetic, intelligent and confident little girl named Mira to be the Royal detective to her kingdom.

Talking about her experience as a voice artiste, Pinto added said, “It was a really interesting experience of being a voice artiste because I don’t do this so often. This was kind of a no-brainer. I had to do it as soon as they told me about the show and the characters. But I feel the exaggeration that comes with voicing these characters, when you don’t have any visual reference because the animation is happening side by side while you are voicing it.”

Set in the fictional land of Jalpur, Mira, Royal Detective follows the life of Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen. The series released also stars Leela Ladnier, Kal Penn, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Hannah Simone, Jameela Jamil, Aparna Nancherla, Aasif Mandvi, Karan Soni, Maulik Pancholy, Sarayu Blue and Sarita Choudhury.