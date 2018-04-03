France Televisions commissions Millimages’ new, ‘LOUIE & YOKO BUILD’

France Televisions has commissioned Millimages’ brand new series Louie & Yoko Build, in the wake of flagship TV program Louie Draw Me. It is an adaptation of Louie and Yoko’s adventures with a fresh graphical style and a new concept.

Louie has swapped his pencil case for a toolbox and with the help of Yoko, they both build what their friends need and show the kids how to do it with their magic toolbox.

The initial 117 episode series of seven minutes each, Louie Draw Me has been aired on France Televisions since its launch in 2007 and became a real hit across the world. The series is broadcast in more than 200 territories and is available in more than 20 languages. It is one of the most watched programs on VOD platforms.

Louie & Yoko Build is targeted towards preschool kids and will showcase 78 episodes of seven minutes each. The show is directed by Eric Gutierrez who has Piccolo & Saxo, Talis, Ethelbert the Tiger, Les petits cuistots and Anatole Latuile to his credits too.