Framestore unveils the magic behind ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ with VFX breakdown reel

In what was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 enthralled the fans with the visual spectacle it treated them with.

The movie went quick off the blocks as it began with a rollicking face-off between the protagonists and a gigantic octopus-esque creature on an outer space hinterland that was also invaded by a fleet of drones.

The nerve-jangling experience in the opening sequence just sets the tone for the rest of the film, for it hardly recedes into the abyss of mediocrity through the course. And the spellbinding visual effects have a big role to play.

British VFX-house Framestore are the brains and brawns behind it, delivering a kind of effects that’s second to none.

Now, it’s time to witness what went into making as the studios have released a VFX breakdown reel of the movie that reveals the secrets behind some of the most picturesque scenes from the movie.

The opening battle, the exhilarating space chases, the humongous spaceships, the anthropomorphising of Baby Groot and Rocket Rackoon and much, much more to look forward to in the video.

Without any further ado, hit the start button and let the behind-the-scenes magic unravel!