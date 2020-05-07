Framestore makes three important hires to their film division

Framestore, the UK VFX studio recently welcomed three new members into its London-based film division. VES award-winner Graham Page has joined the company as VFX Supervisor after 14 years at DNEG.

Framestore shared on Linkedin, “We’re pleased to welcome three key hires to the Framestore fold: Graham Page as VFX Supervisor; Anna Ford as Head of Business Development, Film and Mark Hodgkins as Global Head of FX, Film.”

Mark Hodgkins rejoined the company after 12 years at DNEG. He will serve as Framestore’s Global Head of FX, Film, bringing with him extensive experience in the field having worked on properties including Marvel, DC and Harry Potter.



Anna Ford was appointed as Framestore as Head of Business Development. Formerly Sales and Bidding Manager at Cinesite, she will identify and secure new projects for the company to work on.

Having supervised work on titles including Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Infinity War, VES award-winner Graham Page has joined the company as VFX Supervisor after 14 years at DNEG. His appointment brings Framestore’s total of supervisors to 24, spanning the entire production process from pre-production, to on-set supervision and delivery.



Mulan, No Time To Die, and The King’s Man are the forthcoming projects.