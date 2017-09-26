Framestore colourist Edwin Metternich relocates to Chicago office

Framestore is proud to extend their global colour department to their newly opened Chicago office with the relocation of colourist Edwin Metternich. The Chicago team has been steadily growing with a series of high calibre appointments since opening in May 2017.

Edwin joined Framestore as a runner in 2007, moving quickly into the colour team as an assistant and progressing into grading after only a couple of short years. Edwin’s admirable work ethic has developed into a strong reel and a dedicated following of clients. He has been an integral part of the colour department in London and is excited to join Framestore’s newest office.

He has worked on a multitude of projects including Framestore’s first video game VFX job Guitar Hero Live and The Eye for Audi and frequent collaborations with award-winning agencies and production companies. He was acknowledged by Little Black Book as a top colourist to watch in 2015 and nominated for the Kinsale Sharks best colourist in a short film in 2016 and best colourist in a music video in 2017.

His range of work also broadens to a selection of independent film projects, notably Blood Cells for British directing duo Joseph Bull and Luke Seomore, Jangbar with turner-nominated artist Zarina Bhimji, and BAFTA award-winning British short film, Operator. He has passionately collaborated with a collection of highly talented directors and has a strong client base including brands such as Speedo, Absolut, Barclays, and Microsoft. He will be missed by his loyal following of clients in London.

“Finding a talented colourist to help launch a new office and represent a brand like Framestore is certainly a tall order. The goal was to find someone who speaks the unique language of colour and possesses both the skillset and the personality to communicate effectively with clients; someone who brings a level of talent that would attract people to our Framestore offering and most importantly, someone who would continue to inspire and lead our team internally as we grow. To say we ‘lucked out’ to have Edwin officially join us is an understatement,” says Framestore executive producer Krystina Wilson.

Metternich says, “I am genuinely humbled by the welcome Krystina and the team here have shown me. I can’t wait to start repaying some of that faith. I have bold aspirations for colour in Chicago. We are creating an atmosphere where inspiration and creativity flourish. In my short time here I have discovered a vibrant, relaxed and stimulating city, full of humour and hard-workers. I’m looking forward to collaborating with new commercial clients from Chicago and across the Midwest.”