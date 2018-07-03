Framestore brings Chris Beers as compositing lead

Framestore has brought Chris Beers on board as the compositing lead. Beers, who brings with him an impressive portfolio, will be working across a variety of clients with the Chicago team, as well as diving into Nuke projects of his own.

Getting his start in the industry at a young age, Beers found his passion working on personal projects. His interest led him to pursue his craft at The Illinois Institute of Art, where he earned a BFA in visual effects and motion graphics. Upon graduation he honed his skills as a junior motion graphics artist at Leviathan in Chicago and has since worked on projects of all sizes.

Beers’ experience is wide-ranging and his career highlights includes- working as an after effects artist on an expansive projection mapping project for Brazilian musician Amon Tobin’s ISAM world tour, and as a Nuke compositor for the title sequences on Marvel films Ant-Man, Captain America: Civil War, and Doctor Strange.

Framestore managing director (Chicago) Krystina Wilson said, “We are thrilled that after years of freelancing, growing his portfolio across different disciplines, and working on so many noteworthy projects, Chris has chosen Framestore as his permanent home. As we recently celebrated our office’s official first year and continue to expand, it’s talent like Chris that make our studio what it is: a creative hub with a strong sense of community, but the firepower of an integrated, global studio; and an equal combination of longtime Framestore team members and exceptional Chicago-based talent.”

Beers had also been lead compositor on the series finale of Netflix science fiction drama Sense8, having worked with the team as a Nuke compositor across both seasons of the critically acclaimed show.