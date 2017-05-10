Fox’s ‘The Gifted’ teaser shows a struggle for survival

The first teaser of Fox’s upcoming X-Men series has been revealed. The project is a piece of collaboration between Matt Nix and X-Men director Bryan Singer.

The Gifted is looks exactly the opposite of what X-Men had shown us. Instead of showing the mutant organisation directly, the show focuses on a suburban couple played by Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker who discover that their children have mutant abilities and have to immediately run to conceal the truth owing to the increasingly hostile government. They soon discover an underground society of mutants and must struggle to survive.

The series comes from 20th Century Fox TV and Marvel TV. Singer will executive produce the show along with Simon Winberg, Jeph Loeb, Jim Chory and Lauren Shuler Donner.

The series also stars Sean Teale (Eclipse / Marcos Diaz), Natalie Alyn Lind (Lauren Strucker), Blair Redford (Thunderbird /John Proudstar), Jamie Chung (Blink /Clarice Fong), Coby Bell (Jace Turner), Emma Dumont (Polaris /Lorna Dane) and Percy Hynes White (Andy Strucker).

The official release date for the series has not been revealed yet, but we might come to know of it soon as the full trailer is slated to go live on 15 May. We’ll keep you updated!