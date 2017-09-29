Fox release first six minutes of upcoming show ‘The Gifted’

A new generation of mutants are coming this next week to bowl you over with a whole new set of superpowers to witness, as The Gifted conjures its TV debut.

However, as we move ever closer to its much anticipated premiere, Fox have burgeoned the excitement with the release of the first six-minute from the show’s first episode!

Directed by four-time X-Men director Bryan Singer, the opening sequence of the series involves cops supposedly chasing a mutant under the dark, muni-muning clouds.

Upon reaching the deadend, the mutant conjures up a blackhole using legerdemains before disappearing into it, thereby leaving the trailing cops completely perplexed. The focus then shifts to a pack of likewise mutants who sense the ensued hoodlum and track down the girl.

However, the shoe is soon on the other foot as the group gets surrounded by cops at their hideout. What follows next is a deadly face-off with the mutants exercising their supernatural power to throw the kitchen sink at them.

Although the central characters, the Strucker family, aren’t shown just yet, the urgency of the clip grabs you by the scruff. And it also indicates a dark, brutal plotline of the series.

Produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television and Marvel Television, The Gifted premieres on Fox on Monday, 2 October 2017.