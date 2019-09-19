FOX Entertainment appoints Daniel Weidenfeld and Julia Franz in executive posts

FOX Entertainment has announced two executive appointments, naming Daniel Weidenfeld as senior vice president for Animation, while Julia Franz has been tapped as SVP for Comedy. The news was shared by Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn to whom both them will directly report.

Weidenfeld will be responsible for overseeing all animated production and development for FOX Entertainment and third party platforms, while Franz will be responsible for overseeing all comedy production and development for the network.

“Both Weidenfeld and Franz are fantastic executives with tremendous relationships throughout the creative community. As FOX Entertainment doubles down on our commitment both to live-action and animated comedy, these two executives will play key roles in these initiatives,” commented thorn.

For the past decade, Weidenfeld has been a writer and producer on a number of series, including Adult Swim’s Lazor Wulf, Brad Neely’s Harg Nallin’ Sclopio Peepio, China, IL and The Eric Andre Show; TBS’ The Pound Hole; and Netflix’s Trigger Warning with Killer Mike. From 2008 to 2010, he was the vice president of Content Development, TV & New Media at Generate, LLC.

Franz, on the other hand, has served as head of development for Spectrum Originals, where she helped launch its first series, LA’s Finest, and helped develop its first half-hour comedy, the reboot of Mad About You, which will premiere later this fall. She began her career as a creative executive at Touchstone Television, which later became ABC Studios. Franz worked her way up from junior programming executive, to head of comedy development and then eventually head of creative, where she oversaw comedy and drama development, as well as current programming. Some of the many series she worked on while at ABC Studios include Scrubs, Desperate Housewives and Ugly Betty.