Fox brings on board Will Davies, to pen down ‘The Royal Rabbits of London’ movie

Fox will be creating animated live-action feature film, The Royal Rabbits of London as reported by Variety. The feature film is based on the children’s book by author Santa Montefiore and Simon Sebag Montefiore, who will serve as executive producers.

Screenwriter Will Davies has been taken on-board to write the script. The other credits of Davies include Flushed Away, Puss and Boots, How to Train Your Dragon, and the forthcoming Abominable.

The animation producers have not yet been confirmed. The story showcases the Royal Rabbits of London, who have secretly protected England’s royal family for centuries. When a small country rabbit uncovers a devious plot against the royals, he travels to London to warn the protective order.

Inspired by their kids, Sasha and Lily, The Royal Rabbits of London is the Montefiero duo’s first children’s book. Santa has written novels like The Italian Matchmaker, The Affair, The House by the Sea, The Summer House, Secrets of the Lighthouse, A Mother’s Love and The Beekeeper’s Daughter while Simon has her bag filled with several non-fiction books on Joseph Stalin and other historical figures including The Romanovs and Catherine the Great, as well as historical fiction including One Night in Winter, Sashenka, My Affair with Stalin and King’s Parade.