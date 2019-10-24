Fortnite’s Black Hole event breaks viewing records on Twitch, Twitter and YouTube

The 2-day long black hole, titled “The End”, which occurred prior to the launch of Fortnite Chapter 2, was one of the most mysterious and baffling moments in the game’s history. the event, which ushered in the game’s eleventh season and its all-new redesigned map, was one of the biggest singular online gaming events to date — with more than 7 million concurrent viewers across Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube.

Epic Games tells The Verge that the black hole event, officially called ‘The End’, amassed record-breaking viewership on Twitter and Twitch. It also clocked in as one of the most viewed YouTube gaming events ever, although far from the biggest live event on that platform. (Live Coachella performances from Beyonce and other more mainstream events handily have it beat).

Figures for players who were viewing the black hole from the actual game and not a social platform have not been released by Epic, but we’re hoping they are revealed in the future.

On Twitter, Epic expressed the black hole was “most viewed gaming event on Twitter, with 50.7 million minutes watched and 42.8 million views,” with a peak of 1.4 million concurrent viewers. On the other hand YouTube, viewership hit 4.3 million concurrent viewers, recording it as one of the most viewed gaming events in YouTube’s history.