‘Fortnite’ Teases Chapter 2 Season 2

Fortnite dataminer ShiinaBR has tweeted a video of the ad with a phone number. The number, when called, plays a recorded message saying, “Yes sir. The agents were called. Card to access the safe purchased.” Fortnite had done a similar stunt before Season 5. If rumours are to be believed, Epic is planning to extend Fortnite to into an Alternate Reality Game.

Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. It is available in three distinct game mode versions that otherwise share the same general gameplay and game engine: Fortnite: Save the World, a cooperative shooter-survival game for up to four players to fight off zombie-like creatures and defend objects with fortifications they can build; Fortnite Battle Royale, a free-to-play battle royale game where up to 100 players fight to be the last person standing; and Fortnite Creative, where players are given complete freedom to create worlds and battle arenas. The first two-game modes were released in 2017 as early access titles and Creative was released on December 6, 2018. Save the World is available only for Windows, macOS, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, while Battle Royale and Creative released for those platforms, in addition for Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android devices.

The gold bars in the teaser are most likely indicating a new material that might be added in Season 2. Players have seen similar gold props in the map, leading to conjectures about gold being the new material. Epic’s website has also drawn details about the Season 2 announcement with gold bars.

The next season is speculated to see gold more often.