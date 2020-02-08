‘Fortnite’ Gets a Harley Quinn Skin

You can also complete a bunch of new challenges to unlock another variant of the skin. The Item Shop has Suicide Squad’s Lil Monster XoXo Harley and completing the challenges will unlock Birds of Prey’s Always Fantabulous Harley. The challenges for Always Fantabulous Harley are listed below:

Place top 30 in Solo, Duos, or Squads, then top 20, then top 10.

Hit weak points and Deal damage using Pickaxes.

Its possible that Epic could add some more skins as Birds of Prey features several characters including Black Canary, Huntress, Renee Montoya, and Black Mask, among others. In the latest 11.50 update, Fortnite gets a Love and War event with a community-made Search and Destroy LTM, new outfits, and Unreal Engine’s Chaos Physics system.