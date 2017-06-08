For the first time, a game trailer officially qualifies for an Academy Award

It would be the first time; something related to a game might be running the Oscars race. However, it is not being exactly treated as a game but as an animated short film.

The philosophical simulator, Everything, won the ‘Jury Prize – Animation’ at the VIS Vienna Shorts film festival. Going by that, now it will be in the long road for an Academy Award, which will be a first for a video game related promotion, exulted game developer David OReilly.

The elaborate, around 11 minutes trailer of the game talks about the ways how the universe works, from the smallest of organism to the largest cosmic events and how they shape our universe and us into being. The video is covered with a narration from late British philosopher Alan Watts.

Here’s the statement from the jury about the trailer: “The “Jury Prize – Animation” goes to a film, which beyond being entertaining has a strong poetic and philosophical theme. It serves a highly educational purpose, including an important political statement, that encourages to let our egos dissolve and gain a new perspective on the world.”

The trailer looks a bit odd initially, but as you listen to the narration and subsequently relate it to the video, it becomes much more alluring and makes you think.

The game has already won a handful of accolades and has been nominated for some more.