Fnatic enters Indian esports with top Indian players lineup for PUBG Mobile

Fnatic, one of the renowned names in esports has announced an official lineup for PUBG Mobile comprising of top Indian players. The lineup is as follows:

Tanmay Singh aka Scout

Paritosh Sharma aka paritosh_plays

Ujwal aka DreaM

Harpreet Singh Janjuha aka RonaK

Mohammed Owais Lakhani aka Owais

Fnatic has revealed this on an official instagram post.The team has acquired team XSpark, which is currently one of the leading PUBG Mobile teams in the country. XSpark consists of Sc0utOP, Ronak, Owais, InYoDream and Paritosh. Sc0utOP and Ronak may be recognisable to some as the players who qualified for the PUBG Invitationals in Berlin recently.

“It’s been a long term dream and goal to enter India. We’ve been exploring the market as well as meeting with players, organizations and game developers to understand how the market is moving and where the opportunities lie. With Team X and PUBG Mobile, we have a great opportunity as they are a pro team, who are not just the best in India but also are international contenders. For the initial months, we’ll focus on the sports side and content. Over time, we are looking to set up a gaming facility and staff up so that all the fans and gamers in India can get the full Fnatic experience that they deserve, in terms of products, experiences and of course content. We are delighted to be here. It’s been a long journey but I think we’ve found the perfect opportunity to engage and learn from a thriving esport community that we are happy to be part of,” said Fnatic’s chief gaming officer, Patrik Sättermon to AFK gaming.

With this Fnatic seems ready to take the competitive scene by storm and make a run to become the world’s best PUBG Mobile team.