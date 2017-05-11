Flaunt Productions provides pre-production and conceptual artwork for award-winning ‘Lost in Oz: Extended Aventure’

Renowned character development and animation studio Flaunt Productions, part of Axis Studios, contributed to the three-time Daytime Emmy Award-winning Lost In Oz: Extended Adventure, produced by Amazon Studios and The Bureau of Magic.

Lost In Oz: Extended Adventure won three awards at the 44th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on 30 April, 2017: Outstanding Children’s Animated Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing – Animation and Outstanding Sound Editing – Animation. It was also nominated for Outstanding Writing in an Animated Program and Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series/Special.

The series is an animated reimagining of L. Frank Baum’s extraordinary universe of Oz. Flaunt Productions, art director, Stephen Donnelly led an international team in designing the universe, creating hundreds of pre-production conceptual sketches that fleshed out the show’s many environments and characters.

Donnelly commented, “I’m exceptionally proud of the part I played in bringing this new Oz to life. I hand-picked an amazing team who could realise the vision I developed with The Bureau of Magic. It was a symbiotic relationship where writing and design influenced each other, resulting in a show bursting with invention.”

Lost In Oz: Extended Adventure was developed and produced by Bureau of Magic’s Mark Warshaw, Darin Mark, Jared Mark and Abram Makowka, and Amazon Studios’ Monica Dennis.

Flaunt Productions, executive producer, Andrew Pearce said, “We’re thrilled to see Lost In Oz: Extended Adventure perform so well at this year’s Daytime Emmys. It goes to show the strength of Flaunt’s design talent, and the magical worlds they can conjure for families the world over.”