Five horror games of 2019 that will spook your socks off

You’ve immersed yourself in fantasy games, delved in adventure and even played puzzle ones but if there is one genre of gaming that piques our curiosity like no other, its horror. Gaming continues to be the ultimate experience in the media and entertainment space. If you enjoy a good scare, movies aren’t the only source. Let’s look at the games that managed to clatter our scary bones.

Until Dawn (PS4)

Until Dawn has become a classic among story-driven games. The survival-horror adventure follows a group of friends on a winter getaway to a snowy mountain lodge, where, one year prior, two of their friends disappeared and were never found. It’s the stereotypical setup for a slasher film, complete with flirty teens and a masked stalker on the loose, but the story takes some unexpected and unforgettable turns along the way. Most notably, Until Dawn is driven by player choice, and the consequences of your choices are deeply felt throughout the entire game. On your first playthrough, there are no redos if your action gets someone killed–only in subsequent playthroughs can you go back to specific chapters to make a different decision.

Worse Than Death (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mobile)

This one is also a really immersive ride through a sleepy Stephen King-esque town. Worse Than Death is independent developer Benjamin Rivers’ third offering following Home and Alone With You, and it’s easily his topmost game thus far. The game melds Stranger Things tones with spooky dread to create a captivating horror mystery that’s fun to watch unravel.

Worse Than Death delicately balances storytelling, puzzle-solving, and stealth gameplay. The package of what you do in the game is search creepy abandoned areas for clues and key items, but when you encounter the game’s monsters, it can get quite intense.