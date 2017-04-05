First UK teaser of the animated feature ‘The Son of Bigfoot’ out

StudioCanal UK unveiled a teaser of their upcoming animated film titled The Son of Bigfoot. It is produced by StudioCanal in France and animated by nWave Pictures in Belgium.

The adventure comedy which is targeted towards kids and families is about a boy who embarks on a daring quest to uncover the mystery behind his long-lost father, only to discover that he is none other than the Bigfoot.

The voice cast of the film has not been revealed yet.

Synopsis of the film:

“Teenage outsider Adam sets out on an epic and daring quest to uncover the mystery behind his long-lost dad, only to find out that he is none other than the legendary Bigfoot! He has been hiding deep in the forest for years to protect himself and his family from HairCo., a giant corporation eager to run scientific experiments with his special DNA. As father and son start making up for lost time after the boy’s initial disbelief, Adam soon discovers that he too is gifted with superpowers beyond his imagination. But little do they know, HairCo. is on their tail as Adam’s traces have led them to Bigfoot!”

The film is directed by Jeremy Degruson and Ben Stassen, both of whom have previously directed Thunder and the House of Magic. It is written by Bob Barlen and Cal Brunker. The film is set to hit the theatres in UK on 11 August, 2017. Release date for USA has not been set yet.