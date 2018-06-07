First trailer of the new Transformers spin-off Bumblebee arrives

Every adventure has a beginning. The new Bumblebee movie teaser is out for the viewers to watch, starring Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena. The movie is produced by Paramount Pictures, written by Christina Hodgson, and directed by Travis Knight. It is expected to hit the theaters in the coming Christmas. Similar to the Transformer series, this movie will be produced in genre such as action and adventure, science fiction, and fantasy. Unlike transformers which portrayed plenty of destruction and constant chaos, Bumblebee movie is quiet, colourful, unruffled, and nostalgic. The movie showcases a limited number of robots restricting to Starscream and Bumblebee himself.

Bumblebee movie is set in 1987, and from its first trailer, it’s clear that the movie has a different story and protagonists than Michael Bay’s Transformer series. In the plot, Bumblebee finds refugee in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. He has adopted a retro design and is looking much softer, brighter, bubbly, and just as an adorable anime robot over the cold, spiky steel. At the age of 18, Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) who is a mechanic locates Bumblebee when she visits the junkyard in search of a car to buy. She discovers Bumblebee in a battle-scarred and broken condition, in spite of that she claims him and reinvigorates him before realizing he is no ordinary car. And then begins their journey of friendship and adventures together, fighting against the military-obsessed adults.

“You got people out there who need you,” Charlie is heard saying in the teaser trailer. “This is why you are here, bee.”

Watch the full trailer here—