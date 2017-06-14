First trailer of Frozen’s holiday special featurette ‘Olaf’s Frozen Adventure’ out

Walt Disney Animation have revealed the trailer of a new Frozen-themed holiday special that is Olaf’s Frozen Adventure. The new animated short will play in theatres in front of Disney-Pixar’s newest feature Coco which will release on 11 November, 2017.

The 21-minute long featurette starts with Elsa (Idina Menzel) announcing the Christmas holidays after which Anna (Kristen Bell) asks her sister if they have any holiday traditions. Elsa apologises to her saying that they have none. Hence their charming snowman Olaf (Josh Gad) goes from house to house and asks the residents about their family traditions so that he can bring them back and help save the sisters’ Christmas.

As We’re Together plays in the background, we see some extremely funny moments created by the adorable Olaf as he keeps noting down the various traditions followed by every family. The visuals look beautiful and as the trailer opens with the vibrant Coco, it seems there will be lots of colours this holiday.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure is directed by Kevin Deters and Stevie Wermers-Skelton and written by Jac Shaeffer. It features four new original songs from Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson. The cast also includes Kristoff as Jonathan Groff along with reindeer buddy, Sven.

Last year, Disney confirmed Frozen Broadway for Spring 2018 and in April this year, it confirmed the full cast of the musical. Later in April, it tweeted the release date of its highly popular Frozen’s sequel which will arrive in November 2019. Disney has till date brought two animated shorts attached to Frozen which are Frozen Fever and Lego Northern Lights.

Disney surely knows how to engage fans until the movie is out and also keep the fever alive after it has released. Hence, you can surely expect something more exciting from Frozen coming your way as the movie will be out only after two years.