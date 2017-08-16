First teaser trailer of ‘Big Hero 6’ TV show is cute as the white bot!

Those viewers who have watched Disney’s Big Hero 6 have not parted with the super cute Baymax and his superhero team. The extremely adorable personal healthcare assistant turned fighting bot will be back on the small screen with its TV show Big Hero 6: The Series.

Disney released the first teaser trailer for the show. The 14-second teaser shows Hero and Baymax all suited up to save the world, but not before Baymax is distracted by a butterfly. Oh no…!

The other team members Fred, GoGo, Wasabi and Honey Lemon will all reprise their roles for the 2D animated series.

Released in 2014, the animated feature adapted from Marvel Comics struck a chord with children and adults alike. It also won the Oscar for the best animated feature.

Big Hero 6: The Series will air on Disney XD from November 2017. The series is launching in UK on Disney XD in spring 2018. You can catch a sneak peek on Disney channel this winter.