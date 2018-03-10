First teaser of silent-thriller ‘Mercury’ is already chilling

Pen Movies in association with Karthik Subbaraj’ new venture, Stone Bench Films presented the trailer of silent thriller Mercury starring Prabhudeva as the antagonist.

The teaser keeps you haunting and confined with the evocative music and poignant scenes generating fear. The strong performances from the cast along with spooky visuals promise to glue the audience to their seats.

The bare-minimum assets in the teaser, makeup, look and the overall green tone of the film make it more riveting. The masterminds behind these effects Prime Focus, Mindstein and Prism & Pixel are sure to take the film to another level.

Prime Focus has its pocket already filled with movies like Fan, Fitoor, Dilwale, Bajirao Mastani, Wazir, Tamasha, Hero, Drishyam and many more. Mindstein Studios is a group of independent visual effects artists, who teamed up during their college days at Chennai, working on commercials and corporate videos. Prism & Pixel have earlier worked on various other films in the south including Rosapoo, Padai Veeran, Taramani, Ivan Tha Thiran and more.

The trailer can be summed-up as a story about cannibal hunting friends in a village which has a history of calamity and death. In the last shot of the teaser, Prabhudeva appears with his face smeared with blood and a creepy walk.

The film also stars Sananth, Indhuja, Deepak Paramesh, Shashank Purushotham and Anish Padmanabhan in pivotal roles. The haunting music credit goes to composer Santhosh Narayanan.

Mercury is set to hit the screens on 13 April 2018. It will release in all languages. It would be gratifying to see how silence, of course with the help outstanding use of VFX speaks more than words in this upcoming thriller.