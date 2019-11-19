First-look images and cast of upcoming Netflix’s original series, ‘Fast & Furious’ released

Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation have released first-look images of the Netflix original series Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, based on Universal’s multi-billion dollar franchise.

It follows the adventures of young Tony Toretto, cousin of Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto, who is recruited to a government agency to spy on an extreme racing league that serves as a front for a criminal organisation known as SH1FT3R.

The just-announced cast features Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) as Dom’s younger cousin turned spy racer Tony Toretto; Camille Ramsey (American Vandal) as Layla Gray, a notable underground racer who works for SH1FT3R, Luke Youngblood (Harry Potter) as Frostee Benson, a 13-year old tech genius; Charlet Chung (Overwatch) as Echo, a wildly talented artist and natural spy; and Jorge Diaz (Jane the Virgin) as Cisco Renaldo, both the muscle and the sweetheart of the crew.

The series also features an array of guest voices, including Similce Diesel as Frostee’s younger sister Sissy; Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton) as the team’s secret agent liaison Ms. Nowhere; Manish Dayal (The Resident) as Shashi Dhar, the leader of the criminal organization SH1FT3R; and Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal) as local knucklehead Mitch. Carlos Alazraqui (The Fairly OddParents), Eric Bauza (The Adventures of Puss in Boots), Grey Griffin (DC Super Hero Girls), Kevin Michael Richardson (Trolls: The Beat Goes On!), Fred Tatasciore (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia), and Tru Valentino (Archibald’s Next Big Thing) also guest star.

Executive produced by Vin Diesel, Neal H. Moritz, Chris Morgan, Tim Hedrick and Bret Haaland, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers is slated to debut on Netflix on 26 December.