First indoor theme park from Nick to open in China

Viacom International Media Networks Asia is partnering with Mall of China developers Jiayuan Group, China Creation Group and Triple Five Group to co-develop Nickelodeon’s first indoor theme park in Asia.

The park is slated to open its doors in the Mall of China in Chongqing in December 2020. At nearly seven acres, the park will feature 14 properties including PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Dora the Explorer—across 29 themed attractions.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles launch coaster will see the longest track, the highest drop, the most number of inversions and the fastest maximum speed and is anticipated to hold world records for an indoor roller coaster ride. It will also feature the first tilting drop tower attraction in Asia.

The indoor theme park in Chongqing, China will join several other Nickelodeon branded attractions and parks around the world. In addition to Nickelodeon Universe in Minneapolis’ Mall of America, SeaWorld on the Gold Coast (Australia), Wet n Wild Sydney (Australia), Nickelodeon Land at Pleasure Beach Blackpool (UK), Nickland at Movie Park Germany, Nickelodeon Land at Parque de Atracciones Madrid (Spain) and Nickelodeon Lost Lagoon at Sunway Lagoon (Malaysia), there are Nickelodeon attractions at the Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida and Hollywood, California.