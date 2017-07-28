First anniversary gift for 88 Pictures: Philippe Gluckman to take charge as chief creative officer

With every anniversary, the team at Mumbai-based 88 Pictures believes in achieving a newer milestone. And they just did their first with a bang by bringing animation industry veteran Philippe Gluckman as a chief creative officer on board.

Gluckman has been the creative director for DreamWorks Dedicated Unit India, a position he has occupied since relocating to India in October 2008. Having been in the animation industry for more than two decades, he has worked on animated features like Boss Baby, Kung Fu Panda 3, Trolls, Penguins of Madagascar and many more to his credit.

Milind Shinde’s one-year old animation studio 88 Pictures has ambitious plans and Gluckman is the choice which will take that mantle forward and push the studio in the competition with global players in terms of creative and technical expertise.

“We spent last one year in building a solid base for creative and technical pipeline and delivering a show like Trollhunters. We always wanted to shoot for the stars and do something disruptive,” shares 88 Pictures CEO Milind Shinde. “Having a legend like Philippe Gluckman on board solidifies our focus and goal to achieve that creative disruption!”

With such a vast portfolio, what Gluckman will bring to the young and dynamic studio from Mumbai will be something that all shall look forward to.